Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hope 'Bad Luck Chuck' stays away from AFC Championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs have practiced hard and made their gameplan in hopes to beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game, which means one fan is barred from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Charles Penn, who is now known as “Bad Luck Chuck,” attended last week’s Chiefs game against the Houston Texans. He left the game early after the team had been down by 21 points in the first quarter. Fearing he had been the one causing the bad juju, Penn returned home. Kansas City would score 35 straight points on their way to a victory.

Penn told FOX 4 Kansas City on Friday that he was willing to do “anything” to make sure the Chiefs make it to the title game and that he was certain it was his aura making Kansas City lose.

“I was just like, ‘Maybe it’s not the Chiefs. Maybe it’s me. So I need to leave,’” he told the station.

He added that there was a trend with him watching the Chiefs in the playoffs.

“I went to the Steelers playoff game; they lost. The Titans Wild Card game, they lost. I skipped out on the Colts game last year, they won. But I come back to the Patriots game, and they lost. So I’m 0-3 in the playoffs,” Penn said.

Even Patrick Mahomes agreed that Penn should stay home. The Chiefs’ star quarterback was asked what he would say to the fan who left the game early.

“Watch the next game at home,” Mahomes said.

Penn reacted on Twitter saying that Mahomes’ comment was “just rude.”

Mahomes replied that he was appreciative of what he was doing for the team.

Penn did receive some swag from the organization to make sure he was rooting for the team from his comfortable seat on the couch.