Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes approves of Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift: 'It's not become a distraction'

Mahomes says he's gotten to see how good a person Swift is after meeting her

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave his opinion on favorite target Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift, and he admits the added attention hasn’t become a distraction in the locker room.

With Swift attending Chiefs games this season, creating a massive influx of attention, every Kansas City game feels like the Super Bowl. But Mahomes doesn’t view things that way.

"I don’t think it feels any different," he told ESPN. "People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [relationship], and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift wears sparkling jumpsuit on Eras Tour, Travis Kelce plays with Kansas City Chiegs

Taylor Swift missed Travis Kelce's last game and will soon embark on the South American dates of her Eras Tour. (Getty Images)

Mahomes, who called Kelce his "brother" in the segment while explaining how close his family is to the Kelces now, has gotten the chance to get to know Swift.

"I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," Mahomes said. "I think you can understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

TRAVIS KELCE ISSUES APOLOGY TO TAYLOR SWIFT'S DAD SCOTT AFTER CONCERT FLUB

The Chiefs are coming off their bye week during which Kelce took the trip to Argentina to see Swift open her international dates on her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires. Swift and Kelce went viral as the former ran up to the latter after her concert and shared a kiss before walking offstage.

But now it's back to football as the Chiefs enter a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City on Monday night. Kelce will face his older brother, Jason Kelce, as these two teams are once again primed to make playoff runs toward another hopeful Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes warms up

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes approves of teammate Travis Kelce's relationship with singer Taylor Swift. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Mahomes discussed what this matchup means for them coming off the bye.

"Playing on Monday night, it’s going to be about as close to a Super Bowl-type feel that you can have playing against another great team that we just played in the Super Bowl last year," he said. "We get to see where we’re at as an offense, as a defense and as an entire team. The biggest thing is you get to see how guys respond under the lights. I think that’s what gets you ready for playoffs and Super Bowl games."

There was hope that Swift would be present for this game at GEHA Field, but her postponed concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Saturday is this Monday.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift side by side

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift hasn't become a distraction for the team. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, "Swifties" have gravitated to Kelce and the Chiefs this season, joining a rabid Kansas City fan base that is looking to move to 8-2 on the year with a win.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.