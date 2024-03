Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Taylor Swift made an impact during Kansas City Chiefs games when she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium and on the road during the playoffs, to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

With the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current kicking off the 2024 season at CPKC Stadium on Sunday, club co-owner Patrick Mahomes teased the possibility of Swift coming to the new facility to cheer on the team. CPKC Stadium is the first stadium to house a women’s professional sports team.

"We might get her here at some point, she's a busy woman and Travis is a busy guy," the Chiefs star quarterback told ESPN’s "SportsCenter" on Saturday, via Bleacher Report.

"So, maybe during season or something like that we'll get her out to a Kansas City Current game. She loves supporting Kansas City just like we do and I'm sure Brittany can nudge her and get her here pretty easily."

Brittany Mahomes, who is also a part owner of the Current, vowed to get to work on it.

"That's definitely on me, that's definitely on me. I'll work on it, I will work on it," she said.

Swift’s attendance at the games was said to be the catalyst for the spike in viewership in matchups this season. NFL figures said it was great for the league to unlock a new audience.

Brittany Mahomes purchased a stake in the team at the onset of the team joining the NWSL, joining the ownership group led by financial executives Angie and Chris Long. Patrick Mahomes joined the group in January 2023.

The Current finished last during the 2021 season with only three wins. In 2022, the Current made the playoffs and got as far as the NWSL Championship Game only to lose 2-0 to the Portland Thorns.

Last season, the Current missed the playoffs again.

On Saturday, Kansas City got off to a good start with a 5-4 win against the Thorns. The club hits the road for Saturday’s matchup against San Diego Wave FC and returns home on March 30 to play Angel City FC.