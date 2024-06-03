Pat McAfee refers to Caitlin Clark as 'White b----,' slams critics for saying race reason for her popularity

Since she was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark was labeled a superstar before even stepping on the professional court.

And while the Fever have gotten off to a slow start – they are 2-9 after getting blown out by the New York Liberty on Sunday night – Clark's star status continues to shine in Indiana.

However, there has been some controversy surrounding Clark despite playing just 11 games, including an incident with Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter in Saturday's 71-70 win.

Clark's acclimation to the WNBA has been the subject of many sports talk shows, but ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" took it to a different level on Monday morning. The former NFL kicker and his crew created an entire slideshow about what they think of critics of Clark who say she's only a superstar because she is a White female in the league.

"I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class.’ Nah, just call it for what it is – there’s one White b---- for the Indiana team who is a superstar," said McAfee, who has had Clark on his show and has been seen at Fever games given his status in Indiana.

"Is it because she stayed in Iowa and put an entire state on her back? Took a program from nothing to a multiple-year success story? Is it because she would go on to break the entire points record in the history of the NCAA? Not just the women’s record by Kelsey Plum – shout out – but also ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich’s. The dude’s records as well. Is there a chance that people just enjoy watching her play basketball because of how electrifying she is? What she stood for, how she went about going what she went for? Maybe.

"But instead, we have to hear people say we only like her because she’s White. And she’s only popular because the rest of the rookie class is doing what they’re doing. That’s a bunch of bulls---, and we think the WNBA, more specifically their refs, need to stop trying to screw her over at every single turn. What you have is somebody special, and we’re lucky she’s here in Indiana."

McAfee also referred to Clark as a "cash cow" for the WNBA, though he doesn't think the rest of the league needs to act differently with her when it's time to play.

"Athletes are going to do what athletes are going to do in any sport," he said. "I think we’re all learning that the WNBA… that’s old-school football. That is old-school football."

McAfee is referencing Carter's hip-check on Clark during Saturday's game, which was later upgraded by the WNBA to a flagrant-1 violation instead of a common foul. Both players were jawing at one another before the incident, and Clark hit the deck as Carter blatantly ran into her after making a bucket.

Carter went on to suggest Clark flopped, while also ripping her on social media, saying besides three-point shooting she doesn't bring anything to the table.

Clark took the high road when asked about the incident, and she's consistently said she doesn't want players to treat her any differently on the floor than they would veterans in the league.

However, Fever GM Lin Dunn was straightforward with her opinion on what transpired over the weekend.

"There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary – targeting actions!" Dunn wrote in a post on X. "It needs to stop! The league needs to 'cleanup' (sic) the c---! That’s NOT who this league is!!"

Clark had her worst game of her early career on Sunday at Barclays Center, shooting just 1-of-10 for three points.

However, Clark is the second player in WNBA history to have at least 100 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in their first 10 games, joining the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu in that feat. She did so after collecting 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the win over Chicago.

