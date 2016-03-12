Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Park has two hits as Twins fall 8-1 to Orioles

By | FoxSports
Minnesota Twins' Byung Ho Park, left, of South Korea, high-fives teammate John Ryan Murphy after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a spring training interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, March 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Minnesota Twins' Byung Ho Park, left, of South Korea, high-fives teammate John Ryan Murphy after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a spring training interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, March 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Manny Machado had two doubles, Mark Trumbo hit a two-run single Saturday, and the Baltimore Orioles broke their spring winless streak with an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

The Orioles are now 1-10-2. According to STATS, they had the longest winless streak to start spring games since the 2009 Houston Astros were winless in 19 games.

Ubaldo Jimenez allowed one run on four hits in 3 1/3 innings for the Orioles. It was the second time in five days he faced Minnesota. On Monday, Jimenez threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit.

Trevor May started in place of Phil Hughes and allowed four runs on five hits. Audry Perez and Steve Tolleson hit two-run homers for Baltimore.

Minnesota designated hitter Byung Ho Park was 2 for 3.

Orioles catcher Matt Wieters left in the first inning because of a sore right elbow.