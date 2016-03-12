Park has two hits as Twins fall 8-1 to Orioles

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Manny Machado had two doubles, Mark Trumbo hit a two-run single Saturday, and the Baltimore Orioles broke their spring winless streak with an 8-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

The Orioles are now 1-10-2. According to STATS, they had the longest winless streak to start spring games since the 2009 Houston Astros were winless in 19 games.

Ubaldo Jimenez allowed one run on four hits in 3 1/3 innings for the Orioles. It was the second time in five days he faced Minnesota. On Monday, Jimenez threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit.

Trevor May started in place of Phil Hughes and allowed four runs on five hits. Audry Perez and Steve Tolleson hit two-run homers for Baltimore.

Minnesota designated hitter Byung Ho Park was 2 for 3.

Orioles catcher Matt Wieters left in the first inning because of a sore right elbow.