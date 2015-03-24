Expand / Collapse search
Parise, Wild blank Avalanche 5-0 in season opener with 4-goal 2nd period

By | Associated Press
    Minnesota Wild's Jason Pominville, left, and Mikael Granlund, of Finland, celebrate Pominville's goal off Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov, of Russia, in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Colorado Avalanche's Maxime Talbot, right, attempts to slow up Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter in a race for the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, in St. Paul, Minn.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Zach Parise scored one of Minnesota's four goals in the second period and assisted on two others, helping the Wild overwhelm Semyon Varlamov and the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 in the season opener Thursday night.

Jason Pominville scored in the first period on one of Mikael Granlund's two assists and helped set up a goal by Jared Spurgeon in the second. Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Suter scored, too, prompting chants of "Sieve! Sieve! Sieve!" from the fired-up overflow crowd. Varlamov, who gave up five goals on 38 shots, was replaced by Reto Berra for the third period.

The Wild finished with 48 shots on goal, setting a team record for the 14-year-old franchise. They had 47 in a loss at Colorado on Dec. 21, 2002.