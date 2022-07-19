Panthers reveal new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Carolina Panthers will more than likely have a fresh face at quarterback next season, and now they’ll have a fresh new look for their fans to appreciate.

Carolina unveiled new alternate uniforms on Tuesday, an all-black look with black alternate helmets to match.

"Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they're wearing," Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said, according to Panthers.com "Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.

BROWNS AGREE TO TRADE BAKER MAYFIELD TO PANTHERS

"When I saw this, I was like, 'This will be tough.' Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together."

The new all-black look will be debuted on "Thursday Night Football" against the Atlanta Falcons in November. The NFL will allow teams to wear alternate uniforms during the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was excited. We needed a little splash of swag on the field," Burns said.

"It's going to be hype. It's time to get with it."

BAKER MAYFIELD’S PASSION ‘NOT NECESSARILY A DETRIMENT,’ QB’S FORMER HEAD COACH SAYS

Carolina is coming off of a disappointing year with Sam Darnold in his first year under center, finishing the season 5-12 and in last place in the NFC South.

In early July, Carolina made the move to bolster their quarterback room, trading a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayfield, who was drafted two spots ahead of Darnold in the 2018 NFL Draft, had moderate success in Cleveland, leading the Browns to the organization's first playoff victory since 1994. But Cleveland’s decision to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March signaled the end of Mayfield’s time in a Browns uniform.