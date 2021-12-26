Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Panthers' Matt Rhule makes odd comparison between team and Jay-Z's career

The Panthers dropped to 5-10 with their latest loss to the Buccaneers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule made an odd comparison about his team following their blowout loss to the Buccaneers in which Tampa Bay clinched their first NFC South title since 2007.

The second-year coach whose team dropped to 5-10 with the loss compared the process his team is going through with Jay-Z’s come-up in hip-hop.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks with quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks with quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

"I believe it's 1,000 percent working, I just know no one can see it and I apologize. As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z seven years. He had to start his own agency to become an overnight sensation. It takes time," Rhule said, via WCNC-TV.

For what it’s worth, Jay-Z’s debut album "Reasonable Doubt" came out in 1996 and peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on Billboard’s top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. The album was produced under the Roc-A-Fella Records label, which was created by Jay-Z, Dame Dash and Biggs in 1995.

In Rhule’s debut as head coach for the Panthers in 2020, the team finished 5-11.

Jay-Z released ‘Reasonable Doubt’ in 1996 and was a success

Jay-Z released ‘Reasonable Doubt’ in 1996 and was a success (Image courtesy of Reuters)

Carolina is well on their way to another five-win season with Rhule’s job possibly hanging in the balance.

He’s expected to be on the hot seat as the 2021 season comes to a close. However, CBS Sports reported Sunday the odds of Rhule getting fired are "bleak."

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule works the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule works the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Carolina hired Rhule after he spent a few successful seasons with Baylor and Temple in the college ranks.

