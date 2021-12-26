Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' Antonio Brown rips media after suspension question: 'You guys are all drama'

Brown had 10 catches for 101 yards

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown had a big game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as he helped the team clinch their first NFC South title since 2007.

After the game, Brown faced questions about his return from the fake vaccine card scandal. He was initially trying to dodge the questions about the ordeal but after more prying, he criticized the media for creating "drama."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

"I don’t want to talk about that. You guys are all drama. It’s all about football. We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you," Brown said, via The Athletic.

"It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That’s a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can’t control what people want from me, what people write about me."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Brown was suspended for three games after it was determined he and teammate Mike Edwards submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to avoid NFL healthy and safety protocols. Brown was accused in a Tampa Bay Times report last month.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Prior to the season start, the Bucs announced that they were the second NFL team to become fully vaccinated, including players and coaching staff.

Brown had 10 catches for 101 yards. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are injured and Brown came back just in time to help the offense.

