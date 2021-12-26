Bucs' Antonio Brown rips media after suspension question: 'You guys are all drama'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown had a big game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as he helped the team clinch their first NFC South title since 2007.

After the game, Brown faced questions about his return from the fake vaccine card scandal. He was initially trying to dodge the questions about the ordeal but after more prying, he criticized the media for creating "drama."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t want to talk about that. You guys are all drama. It’s all about football. We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you," Brown said, via The Athletic.

"It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me. That’s a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can’t control what people want from me, what people write about me."

BENGALS' JOE BURROW CLAPS BACK AT RAVENS COACH AFTER 20-POINT ROUT

Brown was suspended for three games after it was determined he and teammate Mike Edwards submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to avoid NFL healthy and safety protocols. Brown was accused in a Tampa Bay Times report last month.

Prior to the season start, the Bucs announced that they were the second NFL team to become fully vaccinated, including players and coaching staff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown had 10 catches for 101 yards. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are injured and Brown came back just in time to help the offense.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.