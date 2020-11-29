Panthers' Jeremy Chinn scores 2 defensive touchdowns on back-to-back plays

Carolina Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn made his case for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year stronger Sunday with two key plays against the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Panthers down 10-7 in the third quarter, Chinn recovered a Kirk Cousins fumble and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown and put Carolina up four points with his effort.

On the very next Vikings offensive play, Chinn struck again.

He recorded another fumble – this time from Dalvin Cook – and returned it for a touchdown.

Chinn has now accounted for the only defensive scores for the Panthers on the season.

The former Memphis standout came into the game with 74 total tackles, one interception and five passes defended. The Panthers selected Chinn in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Carolina started the season with one of the youngest defenses in the league.

The Panthers started the game against the Vikings with a middle-of-the-road defense. The team ranked 15th in points allowed and 18th in yards allowed.

Carolina was 4-7 coming into the game but had been plagued by injuries all season long in Matt Rhule’s first year as the team’s head coach. They may not be in contention for the playoffs this year but appear to have laid a good foundation to build upon in the future.