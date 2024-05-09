Panthers, Bruins players come to blows in emotional end to Game 2

The Panthers and Bruins came to blows in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup on Thursday night as Florida won in a blowout, 6-1.

With the Panthers already up big, Florida star Matthew Tkachuk and Boston winger David Pastrnak came to blows. Tkachuk hit Pastrnak with a brutal blow to the face to knock him back on the ice. The fans went wild, but it was far from the only incident.

The Panthers went up 6-1 with a Brandon Montour goal at the 11:58 mark. His goal kicked off another brawl near goaltender Linus Ullmark.

The fight was a little too late for the Bruins.

Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists. Sam Reinhart had four assists. Steven Lorentz, Gustav Forsling and Eetu Luostarinen also scored goals.

"You have two elite offensive players ... it gets a little spicy out there, and they wanted to go," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "I thought it was awesome. When it was over, they both looked like they were fine. Sorry if anyone's offended by that concept. I don't care. I thought it was awesome."

Boston started the game with a goal from Charlie Coyle but allowed six consecutive goals to drop Game 2. The series is tied 1-1.

"You had the spillovers in the third period because we did have emotion," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "A little undisciplined, but that's part of playoff hockey."

The Bruins had not allowed more than one goal in a period so far in the playoffs and had not given up three in a period in nearly two months.

"If you paid money to come to the rink tonight, you had a hell of a night," Maurice added.

Game 3 is set for Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.