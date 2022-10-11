Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield out 2-6 weeks with high ankle sprain: report

The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Carolina Panthers have fired their head coach after just five games of the 2022 season, and now they’ll be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. 

Baker Mayfield will miss the next two to six weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN. 

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks to throw the ball during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks to throw the ball during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

There is no structural damage to the ankle after the Panthers ran tests, but the healing process will take two to six weeks. 

Mayfield suffered the injury in the first half against the Niners and was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. 

Mayfield was acquired by the Panthers from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason and was named the starter over Sam Darnold. But his season with Carolina has gotten off to a terrible start, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions with the lowest QBR of his career — 71.9 — according to NFL Network. 

Mayfield will be replaced by P.J. Walker, who is expected to start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. 

In 2021, Walker appeared in five games — starting in one — throwing one touchdown and three interceptions on 66 attempts. 

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first half of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first half of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Panthers fired Rhule on Monday and named defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks as the interim head coach. 

"I had a conversation with coach this morning. It was short, cordial. He's a gentleman. A true gentleman," Panthers owner David Tepper said Monday when explaining the decision to move on from Rhule, according to WCNC Charlotte. 

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field at halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field at halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

"There's numerous reasons why you make a decision like that. Ultimately, I felt this was a time. Now was a time."

Rhule went 11-27 in his three seasons in Carolina.

