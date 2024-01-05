Paige Spiranac wants TikTok to 'free the cleavage' after claiming app 'shadow-banned' her

Paige Spiranac has been on a cold streak on TikTok, and she has a theory as to why.

It is extremely uncommon for the 30-year-old golf influencer's videos on TikTok not to rack up hundreds of thousands of views. She has had several get well over one million.

But all of a sudden, her last four videos haven't even cracked six figures.

In fact, her last three videos posted prior to Saturday hadn't even combined for 100,000.

Spiranac is not afraid to show off what she's got, and she has been very vocal that she will continue to do so, despite whatever the naysayers say.

But her theory is that's why she's been "shadow-banned."

"I’m shadow-banned on TikTok all because of some little innocent cleavage," she posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Free the cleavage!"

The term "shadow ban" refers to a user’s videos being restricted without the user being notified.

Spiranac then put her theory to the test: She posted a video she placed on TikTok on her X account.

On TikTok, it had racked up only around 6,700 views as of the time of publishing.

But on X, it received over 31,000 likes alone, and 1.4 million views.

Spiranac took another shot at the app while posting the video to X.

"TikTok doesn't approve of this video but I know X will #freethecleavage," she wrote.

Spiranac levied the accusation against TikTok earlier in the year, blaming it on "the girls" back in June .

She isn't the only social media figure to say she's been shadow-banned lately. LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne also made the claim recently.

For a brief period, Dunne’s videos struggled to hit one million views, a number she normally reaches with no issues. OutKick noted one her comments in which she wondered, "why am I shadow banned."

The community guidelines state that its content moderation process is built on four pillars: remove content that violates its policies, age-restrict mature content so it is viewed by those who are 18 years or older, maintain the "For You Feed" so that any content promoted by the recommendation system is appropriate for the broader audience, and "empower" the community with information, tools and resources.

The company also has specific guidelines about different types of mature content, including "nudity and body exposure" and "sexually suggested content." Users can also view their account status and a reports page where creators can see the status of reports they have made on other content.

