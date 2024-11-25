Paige Spiranac comes to defense of Sabrina Carpenter for embracing her sexuality

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac came to the defense of pop star Sabrina Carpenter after the singer came under fire on social media over her sexuality while keeping a mostly female audience.

Carpenter has made viral moments over the course of the year for doing sexual poses during her performance of the song "Juno" while on tour. One user on X pointed out how Carpenter is able to keep her base while wearing essentially lingerie during her sets.

Spiranac, who has also faced backlash for her attire while on the golf course, defended Carpenter.

"I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze," Spiranac wrote in a post on X. "Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered.

"One shouldn’t be called a genius while the other is called an attention whore for doing the same exact thing."

Spiranac added that the problem was not about her.

"This isn’t really even about me. It’s a constant theme I keep seeing with other women too," she added.

The golfer has routinely fired back at negative comments about her appearance.

Spiranac explained her attire choices in an interview with Sports Illustrated last year.

"I was a gymnast before I switched into golf," the former All-Mountain West Conference golfer said. "I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that's just what you wear when you're wearing a leotard, and you're competing. When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially, and so I didn't have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe. And so, I wore what was in my closet, which was workout clothes. That's just how I learned to play the game."

Spiranac said she considers golfers athletes and wondered "why don’t we dress like athletes?"

She remarked about Lucas Glover sweating through his clothes during a PGA Tour event as why golfers should be able to wear what they are comfortable with. LIV golfers, for instance, are allowed to wear shorts during their competitions.

"That was always my mindset when I got into golf, and it really rubs people the wrong way, which is shocking," she said. "They'll have really intense discussions over if they should wear shorts or pants or a blade collar or a real collar, and I'm just out here just in tank tops or spandex and people are like 'What are you doing?' But I love it.

"But we're starting to see that change and fashion is a big part of growing the game and it’s moving in the right direction."