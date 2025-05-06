Expand / Collapse search
Padres manager Mike Shildt tosses glasses in blind range over Fernando Tatis Jr ejection

Padres came back from a 4-run deficit in the 8th inning

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt threw a fit during the team’s comeback victory against the New York Yankees, and it led to his ejection.

Shildt was upset over home plate umpire Adrian Johnson’s decision to eject Fernando Tatis Jr. in the eighth inning following the slugger’s strikeout. Tatis had words for the umpire as he walked back to the dugout. Once he was tossed, Shildt rocked out of the dugout.

Mike Shildt throws a pen

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt, right, tosses a pen as he argues with umpire Adrian Johnson during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Monday, May 5, 2025 in New York City. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Mike Shildt gets in the face of the umpire

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt, right, argues with umpire Adrian Johnson during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Monday, May 5, 2025 in New York City. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The manager tossed everything he had in his hands and then removed his glasses to argue with Johnson. It does not appear any nice pleasantries were exchanged.

"My glasses made it. I did have my head about me to make sure," he said after the game. "I got some — a lot of BPs on my shoulders — not as operable as I’d like but it came into play, and I made sure it stayed in the grass. I didn’t want them scratched. I like these glasses a lot."

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts said it looked like Shildt was ready to fight.

"Shilty came down the tunnel, and he was still chirping," he said. "I think he was ready to fight."

Shildt was saddled with his 15th ejection of his career.

"I probably have the fewest amount of player ejections in my time managing, so our players play, they stay in the game, they’re very respectful, rightfully so, to the umpires," he said. "I'll let the body of the work for the umpire grade speak for itself, and we’ll leave it at that."

Fernando Tatis Jr whiffs

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., #23, strikes out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Monday, May 5, 2025 in New York City. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

San Diego trailed 3-0 at that point, but it appeared Shildt’s fighting ways brought something out of the Padres players. Yankees reliever Devin Williams walked Luis Arraez to load the bases with two outs.

Luke Weaver relieved Williams and allowed a Manny Machado two-run double followed by a Bogaerts two-run single.

"Tatis made me hot," Arraez said. "I love Mike Shildt. He supports his players, and when I saw that thing, I said: `We come back!'"

The Yankees fell to 19-16. San Diego improved to 23-11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

