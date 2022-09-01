Padres' Joe Musgrove set for charitable trek to Antarctica with history-making throw on the mind

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is aiming to help steer the organization to the playoffs for just the second time in the past 16 seasons, but he’ll have another goal to accomplish as soon as the 2022 MLB season comes to an end.

Musgrove will look to set the world record for the fastest baseball thrown on the continent of Antarctica.

The 2022 National League All-Star will be heading to the frigid continent in November for his 30th birthday in order to raise money and awareness for the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).

"It’s going to be chilly. It’s going to be chilly, but we've got jackets," Musgrove told NBC San Diego . "We’ll figure it out. I’m sure once you’re out there and you’re experiencing the beauty of that place, you’re not going to be thinking much about the weather. It’ll be cold, but we'll bundle up and we’ll get some coffee with us."

The mission of CAF is to "provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics."

Fans can join Musgrove on the 10-day, 9-night trip to Antarctica through various packages starting at $7,390 for a cabin, with a portion of the sales going to CAF. The expedition will set sail Nov. 28 from Argentina and return Dec. 7.

"I’m not being expected to go out there and throw a full game," Musgrove said. "I just have to throw one pitch and set a record.

"I’d assume there's probably not a world record at all for fastest pitch thrown. So I don’t think I’ll have to throw one too fast."

Musgrove recently signed a five-year contract extension to stay in San Diego after joining the Padres in January 2021 as part of a three-team trade with the New York Mets.

"Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community," Padres chairman Peter Seidler said in a news release. "I have a great feeling knowing that Joe will be an important and significant part of our organization for many years to come."

