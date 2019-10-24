San Diego Padres to hire Jayce Tingler as manager: report

The San Diego Padres reportedly hired a manager Thursday, but the real winner may be Google, as the baseball world tries to figure out who exactly this guy is.

Jayce Tingler – extra credit points for anyone who's heard of him before – is set to replace Andy Green, who was fired toward the end of the season and briefly replaced by ex-MLB catcher Rod Barajas, ESPN reported Thursday.

JUSTIN VERLANDER BECOMES FIRST PITCHER TO LOSE FIRST 5 WORLD SERIES DECISIONS

It will be Tingler’s first experience as a manager in the major leagues. He comes from the Texas Rangers organization, where he served as their major league player development field coordinator.

Tingler is currently managing Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League. The team currently has four players on the roster who are tied to the Padres — pitcher Henry Henry, second baseman Ivan Castillo, first baseman Aderlin Rodriguez and outfielder Josh Naylor.

According to ESPN, Tingler beat out ex-Rangers manager Ron Washington and Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta for the job.

Tingler is a relative unknown to the common – or even hardcore – baseball fan. He never played a single game in the major leagues, bouncing around the minors in Double-A and Single-A.

MLB, PLAYERS' UNION REPORT POSITIVE TALKS ON OPIOIDS TESTING

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Tingler in the 10th round of the MLB Draft. The former outfielder was in the Blue Jays’ organization from 2003 to 2005 and never made it further than Class-A Advanced.

He joined the Rangers in 2006 and went as far as Double-A. He played in 389 minor league games overall, hitting .271 with a .701 OPS and three home runs.

He would then join the organization as the team's Dominican Summer League coach in 2007 and later be named manager in 2008 and 2009. He also managed the franchise's Rookie League affiliate and soon moved up the ranks of the front office from the coordinator of instruction of Arizona and Dominican operations to minor league field coordinator.

He interviewed for the Rangers job in 2018, but it was given to Chris Woodward.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller was in the Rangers organization when Tingler was moving up. He was the director of international and professional scouting in 2004 and eventually worked up to be the assistant general manager before leaving for San Diego in 2014.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tingler will now be called upon to lead the Padres out of the basement of the National League West. San Diego finished with a 70-92 record last season. The Padres haven’t made the playoffs since 2006.