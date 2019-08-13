Expand / Collapse search
San Diego Padres
Published

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr makes incredible snare at shortstop

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13Video

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jesus Aguilar may want to work on a higher launch angle for the next time he's at the dish with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. lining up at short.

A MUCH higher launch angle.

Already a National League Rookie of the Year Award frontrunner, Tatis made a sparkling defensive play Monday night on Aguilar's liner to short, extending his frame with a stunning vertical leap that left fans buzzing.

Even Aguilar was speechless as he walked back to the dugout.

The Padres’ Twitter account tweeted a time-lapsed photo showing just how high Tatis reached to snag the baseball.

Tatis is having an incredible first full season with the Padres. Apart from his defensive prowess, he's batting .315 with 22 home runs and a .969 OPS.

San Diego is 55-63 this season.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.