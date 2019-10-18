Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith says he was told to stop sack celebrations

Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith is among the team's leaders in sacks this season.

Smith has shown off his own dance moves during the course of the season, including pretending to take a nap after he dropped Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday night.

However, the celebrations he’s performed this season aren’t impressing his coach Matt LaFleur. Smith told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Thursday that he was told to put the kibosh on the moves.

“He felt, situations during that time [affects the] the punt team or they want to go for fourth down, I’m taking up too much time,” Smith told the newspaper. “So if you get a chance, talk to him. ... Get it up to Roger Goodell, see if we could get some celebration time, that would be awesome, man, for all the fans out there. Please do that.”

According to NFL rules, celebrations are not allowed to exceed 40 seconds.

Smith said he won’t do any kind of celebration if he records a sack on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this week. He lamented, however, that he had a “nice” one ready if he did get the sack.

Smith is second on the team in sacks to fellow linebacker Preston Smith. Green Bay is eighth in points allowed this season and 21st in yards allowed. The team is 5-1 and currently in first in the NFC North.