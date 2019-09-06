Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams takes shot at Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky after win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
2019 NFL Season Outlook: Team by team previews, betting odds, and moreVideo

2019 NFL Season Outlook: Team by team previews, betting odds, and more

The 2019 NFL Season has begun. Take a look at which teams and players could have breakout seasons.

The Green Bay Packers put on a great defensive showing to back up quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ lone touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham in the second quarter in their win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Packers cornerback Tramon Williams took a shot at Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after the win and expressed his confidence about his team winning the ball game because of the opponents’ quarterback play.

GREEN BAY PACKERS 2019 NFL OUTLOOK: SCHEDULE, PLAYERS TO WATCH & MORE

“We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback,” Williams told reporters after the game, according to The Athletic. “We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance.”

Trubisky was 26-for-45 with 228 passing yards and an interception. He was also sacked five times.

BIG-TIME D, A BIT OF A-ROD ENOUGH FOR PACKERS VS. BEARS

Adrian Amos had the one interception for the Packers, while Williams had three tackles.

Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith sacks Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith sacks Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Packers won the game 10-3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams is in his second season with Green Bay. He played all 16 games last season and had 54 total tackles.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.