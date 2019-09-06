Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams takes shot at Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky after win

The Green Bay Packers put on a great defensive showing to back up quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ lone touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham in the second quarter in their win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Packers cornerback Tramon Williams took a shot at Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky after the win and expressed his confidence about his team winning the ball game because of the opponents’ quarterback play.

“We wanted to make Mitch play quarterback,” Williams told reporters after the game, according to The Athletic. “We knew they had a lot of weapons, we knew they were dangerous, we knew all of those things. But we knew if we could make Mitch play quarterback, that we’d have a chance.”

Trubisky was 26-for-45 with 228 passing yards and an interception. He was also sacked five times.

Adrian Amos had the one interception for the Packers, while Williams had three tackles.

The Packers won the game 10-3.

Williams is in his second season with Green Bay. He played all 16 games last season and had 54 total tackles.