Cowboys continue to own Giants as battle of backups continues Big Blue's derailed season

No matter who starts at quarterback for the New York Giants, it isn't going to go well.

"Big Blue" fell to their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, 27-20.

The Giants marched down the field on their first drive of the game, going 13 plays and 70 yards to go up 7-3 early. However, after allowing another field goal, Drew Lock threw a pick-six on the first play of his next drive.

The G-Men then punted on three of their next four drives as the Cowboys took a 13-10 lead into the locker room.

The Giants got the ball to begin the second half, but on just the third play, Lock lost a fumble, and Dallas took advantage. Six plays later, after narrowly escaping a turnover of their own, Cooper Rush found Brandin Cooks for a score. New York then went three-and-out, and it was a nine-play touchdown drive for the Cowboys with Rico Dowdle finding the end zone to go up 27-10 late in the third.

New York kicked a field goal early in the fourth, and after keeping Dallas off the scoreboard, Lock ran for a touchdown with a little more than two minutes to go. However, the Giants couldn't get the ball back, and the Cowboys kneed out the clock to win the game.

Lock got the start after Tommy DeVito, who started last week despite Lock originally being the season-long backup after Daniel Jones’ release, was ruled inactive due to a forearm injury. He was 21-for-32 for 178 yards with a pick and a fumble, but he was also the team's leading rusher with 57 yards.

Dallas’ victory came at a cost as CeeDee Lamb left the game with a shoulder injury. He had two catches for 39 yards.

Malik Nabers also made history. He now has the most catches (75) in a player’s first 10 games in the league ever, beating former Giant Odell Beckham Jr.'s record of 71. He finished with eight catches for 69 yards.

This marked the third time in as many games the Giants had a different starting quarterback, a far cry from Eli Manning starting every game for nearly 13 years.

Dallas has now won 20 of their last 24 games against the Giants and each of their last eight. (The Cowboys also beat the Giants on Thanksgiving two years ago.) Dowdle ran for 112 yards on his 22 carries, one of which was a score.

The Giants are now 2-10 as they continue to trend toward owning the first overall pick. The Cowboys, meanwhile, improved to 5-7 and have won two in a row.

New York hosts the Saints next Sunday, while the Cowboys stay home as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town.

