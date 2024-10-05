Packers suspend Romeo Doubs after WR skipped two practices leading up to game against Rams

Third-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs will not take the field with his Green Bay Packers teammates Sunday afternoon.

The team announced that Doubs has been suspended for the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams for conduct detrimental to the team. The decision comes after Doubs skipped two days of practice and meetings last week.

The team previously cited unspecified personal reasons when explaining Doubs' absence. He was initially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Prior to the suspension, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the wideout's status was considered "day to day."

Sports Illustrated later reported that the wide receiver took issue with the number of opportunities he had within the Packers' offense. Fox News Digital contacted the Packers for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Doubs and his representatives were not able to be reached.

"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement.

"His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."

Doubs did participate in practice on Wednesday, but he missed Thursday's session. He then failed to report to the team facility on Friday. Doubs' whereabouts on Saturday remain unclear, but the Packers did depart for California on that day.

Doubs' absence comes at a time when the Packers receiver group was already impacted by injury. On Friday, Christian Watson was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game due to a sprained left ankle.

Doubs is the Packers' second-leading receiver, hauling in 12 catches for 169 yards in four games so far this season. He finished last season with eight touchdown receptions, but has yet to find his way into the end zone this year.

Doubs is not the first Packers player to deal with a suspension in the past 12 months. Defensive back Jaire Alexander missed one game in December for what was also described as "conduct detrimental to the team."

Alexander returned to the team the following week after serving the one-game suspension.

The Packers did not make a directly corresponding roster move following Doubs' move to the reserved/suspended list. But the team did elevate cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster. Fullback Andrew Beck also moved up from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game.

The Packers fell to 2-2 after losing to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Meanwhile, the Rams have dropped three of their first four games this year.

The Packers fell to 2-2 after losing to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Meanwhile, the Rams have dropped three of their first four games this year.