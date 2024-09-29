Vikings outlast Packers' 4th-quarter desperation, defeat division foe to remain undefeated

The Green Bay Packers made things very interesting at the end of the game, but the Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated after outlasting their NFC North foe, 31-29, on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Sam Darnold and the Vikings' offense was once again electric, as this one looked to be a blowout early on after the scoreboard read 28-0.

But this game would end with the Vikings needing to recover an onside kick attempt by the Packers, who had a second-half surge to cut into the massive deficit.

However, their efforts of desperation were all for naught as Minnesota recovered the onside kick attempt and knelt out the victory to go to 4-0.

This was one of the marquee matchups of the weekend, as the Vikings went into Green Bay to face a squad that had won its last two games with Malik Willis filling in for Love, who suffered from a sprained MCL after Week 1’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Vikings showcased their dominance from the beginning, needing just six plays to go 73 yards for a touchdown, which came on a 29-yard strike to Jordan Addison for the score.

Then, after rookie kicker Brayden Narveson had the first of two missed field goals occur on Green Bay’s first drive, the Vikings went another 73 yards where Darnold found tight end Josh Oliver for the two-yard touchdown.

Things started to go off the rails for the Packers when Love threw an interception that set up yet another touchdown as Addison found the end zone again early in the second quarter on a seven-yard run.

Packers fans continued to shake their heads when Narveson missed another field goal after the third Vikings touchdown, and despite a three-and-out on the following Minnesota drive, Love was picked off again, this time by Shaq Griffin.

Two plays later, Darnold delivered a dime to Justin Jefferson for a 14-yard score down the right sideline.

But Green Bay didn’t roll over in this one. The tide started to change at the end of the first half when Love found Jayden Reed, who had a game-high 139 yards on seven catches, for a touchdown to get the Packers on the board.

Then the second half started to belong to the home team as Love found Dontayvion Wicks for the first of his two second-half touchdowns early in the fourth quarter.

A turning point came on the ensuing drive as Darnold was strip-sacked and the Packers found themselves in the red zone. Two plays later, Love watched as tight end Tucker Kraft bullied his way into the end zone from 13 yards out, and got the rare "octopus," as he caught the two-point conversion as well to make it 28-22.

Darnold and the Vikings would get back on track as they saw three points converted on a field goal try, but the Packers defense kept giving the offense an opportunity for a comeback. But it was too little, too late for Green Bay.

Darnold had another highly efficient afternoon, going 20 of 28 for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Love had 389 yards passing on 32 of 54, though he had four touchdowns to three interceptions.

While the pass game was great for Minnesota, Aaron Jones, returning to his former home of Lambeau Field after years with the Packers, rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries while catching four passes for 46 yards.

