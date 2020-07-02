Packers set new precedent with Jordan Love's guaranteed deal: report

The Green Bay Packers and rookie quarterback Jordan Love reportedly agreed to a contract that no other players selected at No. 26 have ever received.

Love and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $12.38 million deal, according to the NFL Network. The money is fully guaranteed, making the Utah State standout the first to ever receive a guaranteed deal after being selected No. 25 or lower in the draft. It also includes a $6.6 million signing bonus.

The Packers appeared to be thinking of the future when they traded up in the draft to select Love.

He was the fourth quarterback taken in the first round of the draft and probably the biggest surprise of the first round since Green Bay could still squeeze a few more years out of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers said in May he was initially surprised by the move.

“I think the initial reaction [to the Packers selecting Love] was surprise,” he said, according to Packers.com. “Not gonna say that I was thrilled by the pick, but I understand. The organization is not only thinking about the present but the future, and I respect that. I understand their focus and their mindset.”

Rodgers is entering his 16th season with the Packers.