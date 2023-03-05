Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Packers' David Bakhtiari slams Jimmy Kimmel after comedian claims Aaron Rodgers is a 'tinfoil-hatter'

Rodgers recently emerged from a four-day darkness retreat

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari came to the defense of teammate Aaron Rodgers, who was roasted in Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue.

Kimmel took a shot at Rodgers over the quarterback’s appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he talked about theories of UFOs being shot down in the midst of the Chinese spy balloon scandal.

David Bakhtiari of the Packers on the field after a win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

David Bakhtiari of the Packers on the field after a win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"Needless to say, all this UFO talk has the tinfoil-hatters going wild, including Green Bay whack Packer Aaron Rodgers, who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’" Kimmel said before leading into a clip where Rodgers made note of potential names of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list being released.

"Might be time to revisit that concussion protocol," Kimmel then quipped.

EX-NFL STAR ADVISES AARON RODGERS TO 'WALK AWAY' IN FAREWELL 'SALUTE'

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers celebrates a touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars with David Bakhtiari at Lambeau Field on Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers celebrates a touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars with David Bakhtiari at Lambeau Field on Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bakhtiari responded to the clip, "Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…."

Rodgers has been known for expressing some eccentric views over the last two years and in the wake of the controversy that loomed over him in 2021 when he was adamant about not taking the coronavirus vaccine.

Recently, Rodgers went on a four-day darkness retreat and talked about his NFL future when he emerged from it on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast."

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers leaves the field after the Cleveland Browns game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers leaves the field after the Cleveland Browns game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"It’s best for anybody who has an interest in this to make a decision sooner rather than later," he said.

The quarterback had stated the retreat was to "contemplate all things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness."

It’s unclear whether his future will be with the Packers, another team or retirement.

