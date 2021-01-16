Packers' Davante Adams explains pregame trash-talk with Rams' Jalen Ramsey

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams had a solid outing against the Los Angeles Rams in their divisional-round playoff matchup Saturday night.

Before the game, Adams was seen on the Rams’ sidelines jawing at cornerback Jalen Ramsey before an official had to step in. The star wide receiver would later beat Ramsey for a touchdown, making the star defensive back upset.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adams was asked about the sideline trash talk, which occurred before the game.

"It wasn’t in a disrespectful way or nothing like that," Adams explained. "I just said ‘look, I’m not some of the dudes that you’ve covered so I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere, and let’s give the people what they came here for.’"

FOX BET SUPER 6 OFFERS TWO CHANCES TO WIN TOTAL OF $500G IN NFL PLAYOFFS DIVISIONAL ROUND

Adams had nine catches for 66 yards in the 32-18 victory.

Aaron Rodgers threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter to ultimately seal the game for Green Bay. Rodgers finished 23-for-36 with 296 passing yards. He was not sacked during the game. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Green Bay will play the winner of the New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers divisional game. They will host the championship game at Lambeau Field Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers got to the NFC title game last season but lost to the San Francisco 49ers.