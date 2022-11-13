Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Packers' Aaron Rodgers yells at coach Matt LaFleur after failed 3rd-down conversion

Aaron Rodgers had three touchdown passes

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers appeared to yell at Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after throwing an incomplete pass on third down in the closing moments of regulation against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers tossed the ball away to stop the clock and failed to get a first down to continue the drive to try to break the 28-28 tie late in the fourth quarter. He then expressed his frustration with LaFleur.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams during the second half, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams during the second half, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

It wasn’t exactly clear what the problem was, but FOX analysts surmised it could’ve been about the play call. Commentator Greg Olsen suggested Rodgers wanted to hand the ball off to Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon to keep the clock running in the waning seconds.

Rodgers led the Packers on a comeback to tie the game in the fourth quarter. He found Christian Watson twice in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Rodgers had three touchdown passes in regulation, all of which went to Watson.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) and Christian Watson celebrate after hooking up for a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) and Christian Watson celebrate after hooking up for a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after he fumbled the ball while being sacked during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after he fumbled the ball while being sacked during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

While battling a thumb injury, he wrapped up the first half with 188 passing yards on 13 completions. Jones had 124 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Green Bay was looking for a win to break their losing streak of five in a row. Dallas was coming off a bye week and in contention for the NFC East title with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

