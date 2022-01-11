Giants fire head coach Joe Judge after two seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday night, the team announced .

"Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," Giants team president John Mara said in a statement. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mara continued: "I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision. We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach."

In two seasons at the helm, Judge led the Giants to a 10-23 record. Last year, New York finished with a 6-10 record before putting together a 4-13 record this past season. The Giants have fired three straight coaches after just two seasons each. Judge followed the same fate as Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo.

NFL PLAYOFF POWER RANKINGS: WHO IS THE BEST TEAM GOING INTO THE POSTSEASON?

On Monday, senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement.

Mara and Tisch began their search for a new general manager, and each potential candidate is expected to be announced after they complete the interview process.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," Mara said after Gettleman announced his retirement. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tisch added: "It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field. We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."