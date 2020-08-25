Packers' Aaron Rodgers on Jacob Blake shooting: 'There's a systemic problem'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was among the NFL stars to speak out on the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., during a video conference call with reporters Monday.

The Packers’ leadership council met a day after Blake was shot in front of his three children. Rodgers spoke at length about the incident.

“There's a systemic problem, and until the problem is fixed, this is going to be an all-too-common sighting in this country,” he said, according to Packers.com. “It obviously hits home being not far from Green Bay. I'm not going to comment directly on the video until more facts come out, but obviously it's something whereas a nonpolice officer, I think for a lot of us the natural question is when is lethal force necessary?

“Again, I think that goes to a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at some point. There's antiquated laws that are prejudicial against people of color in this state. I think the governor and the folks at the Capitol need to take a hard look at some of those systems that are in place.”

Blake, who is Black, remained hospitalized Monday.

Anger over the incident sparked a second straight night of violence and unrest.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave. They were not immediately identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.