Packers' Aaron Rodgers on fractured toe: 'I think I should be 100% probably by next week'

Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a fractured toe since he came off the COVID-19 list back in November, but the reigning NFL MVP is expected to be at 100% when the Green Bay Packers get back on the field in the divisional round of the playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers said on Wednesday that he hasn’t received a pain-killing injection for the toe in several weeks.

"That’s been the most encouraging thing. Got through last week without doing one," Rodgers said during a press conference on Wednesday. "It was just a pretty standard shot in the toe — very painful, but numbing agent. So that helped me get through the games. The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that, and it’s been a few games now without doing that."

PACKERS' AARON RODGERS HILARIOUSLY MOCKS GIANTS FOR QB SNEAK ON 3RD AND 9 PLAY

Rodgers continued: "So, I’m feeling good, practiced today. [I’m] close to 100 percent. I think I should be 100% probably by next week."

In the eight games since his return from the COVID-19 list, Rodgers completed 70% of his passes for 2,221 yards with 20 touchdowns and only one interception. So, clearly, the injury didn’t really have much of an impact on his play.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers is expected to win back-to-back MVP awards this year after guiding the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC for a second-straight season. He finished the season completing 60% of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He led the league with an incredible 111.9 passer rating.