Pacific powers collide when Clips visit Warriors

The last time the Los Angeles Clippers lost on the road was against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 2. The Clippers can exact revenge Monday night when they head back to Oakland to close out the season series.

The Clippers have won three in a row as the visitor since dropping a 115-94 decision at Golden State and are riding four-game winning streak. They welcomed back point guard Chris Paul in Saturday's 94-87 victory over the Washington Wizards and the All-Star totaled 22 points and 11 assists.

Paul missed three straight games with a bruised right knee cap.

"It was cool to be back on the court," said Paul, who has at least one steal in 49 straight games. "Blake (Griffin) and I didn't shoot well tonight, but offensive rebounds was how we won."

Griffin ended with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who are 7-1 in the last eight games. L.A. is tied with Oklahoma City and San Antonio with 32 wins and is 13-5 on the road.

The Clippers have been stingy on defense this season, siting fourth in the league with 92.7 points allowed. In milestone news for the Clippers, forward Lamar Odom is one double-double shy of 300 in his career. That number could take some time to reach because Odom is averaging just 3.6 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. However, Odom has posted 10-plus rebounds in each of the last three games.

Golden State got back into the win column with a 116-112 road victory Saturday against the New Orleans Hornets and welcomed back star point guard Stephen Curry. Curry had missed two straight games with an ankle issue and registered 20 points, seven assists and four steals.

Curry has scored 20-plus points in his last four games played. Jarrett Jack, who stepped up in the games Curry missed, led the way with 25 points and 12 assists off the bench to help Golden State end a season-high three-game skid.

"People tend to say that you play with a chip on your shoulder when you play against your old team," said Jack. "I play with a chip on my shoulder all of the time. Nothing has ever been given to me in this league."

Klay Thompson scored 24 of his game-high 29 points in the first half. The Warriors are 20-4 when leading at halftime this season.

The Warriors set a first-half season-high with 67 points and played without forward David Lee, who did not play because of a left ankle injury. Lee is questionable for Monday. Carl Landry made his first start as a Warrior in Lee's place and tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Golden State, which is ninth in the NBA with 100.5 ppg, will also host Oklahoma City on its quick homestand and is 12-6 in Oakland this season. It leads the season series with the Clippers, 2-1, and has won four of the past six meetings between the Pacific Division foes.

The Warriors are 12-2 in the last 14 at home versus the division-leading Clippers. L.A. is seven games ahead of Golden State in the division standings.