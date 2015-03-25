Pacers point guard George Hill to miss another game, this time against Bulls

Indiana point guard George Hill will miss the Pacers' game Wednesday night against Chicago because of a left hip injury.

Hill has missed the last three games with the injury. About 90 minutes before tip-off, Indiana coach Frank Vogel said Hill was feeling better but not well enough to play against Derrick Rose and the Bulls.

Hill will be replaced in the lineup by C.J. Watson, who is averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 assists in his two starts.

At 4-0, the Pacers are the last unbeaten team in the NBA and are off to their best start since 2004-05.