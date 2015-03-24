P.K. Subban scores in 2nd overtime, Canadiens beat Bruins 4-3 in Game 1

next Image 1 of 2

P.K. Subban scored his second goal of the game at 4:17 of the second overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The goal came 7 seconds into the Canadiens' second power play of overtime. Fans pelted the ice with cups and giveaway towels as the players filed off of the ice.

Carey Price stopped 48 shots for Montreal.

Tuukka Rask made 29 saves for the Bruins, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NHL but lost home-ice advantage with the defeat.