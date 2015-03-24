Expand / Collapse search
September 12, 2015

P.K. Subban scores in 2nd overtime, Canadiens beat Bruins 4-3 in Game 1

By | Associated Press
    Montreal Canadiens center Daniel Briere (48) celebrates a goal by teammate P.K. Subban against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Boston, Thursday, May 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (The Associated Press)

    Boston Bruins right wing Reilly Smith (18) falls to the ice after crashing with Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban (76) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Boston, Thursday, May 1, 2014. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (The Associated Press)

BOSTON – P.K. Subban scored his second goal of the game at 4:17 of the second overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The goal came 7 seconds into the Canadiens' second power play of overtime. Fans pelted the ice with cups and giveaway towels as the players filed off of the ice.

Carey Price stopped 48 shots for Montreal.

Tuukka Rask made 29 saves for the Bruins, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NHL but lost home-ice advantage with the defeat.