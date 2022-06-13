Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Orioles
Published

Orioles exec says he's 'committed' to keeping team in Baltimore

The Orioles have been in Baltimore since the 1950s

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
John Angelos, the chairman and CEO of the Orioles, said Monday there were no plans to move the organization out of Baltimore after a lawsuit last week suggested the team could relocate to Tennessee.

Angelos released a statement insisting the Orioles "will forever play at Oriole Park, and at no time ever have we contemplated anything different."

Baltimore Orioles' John Angelos speaks at a news conference on Nov. 19, 2018.

Baltimore Orioles' John Angelos speaks at a news conference on Nov. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

"Since I was appointed chairman and CEO according to my parents’ expressed wishes, and voted as the control person for the team by the 30 major league clubs, I have taken significant steps to ensure that our beloved franchise’s future remains in Charm City," Angelos said. "Just two months ago we celebrated the Maryland General Assembly passing a bill promising to put $1.2 billion into reinvesting and reimagining the Camden Yards Sports Complex, which includes Oriole Park, ensuring the team will continue to play right here in downtown Baltimore for generations to come. 

"Maryland is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state. As stewards of ‘The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball,’ we will continue to strengthen our community, generate another $10 billion in economic impact for the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland, and welcome another 70 million people to downtown Baltimore over the next 30 years and beyond. There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles."

The comments came days after he was sued by his older brother Lou Angelos, who claimed in a lawsuit that John seized control of the Orioles at his expense and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes.

Lou Angelos, son of Orioles majority owner Peter Angelos, speaks at a ceremony before a game against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore on Sept. 29, 2012.

Lou Angelos, son of Orioles majority owner Peter Angelos, speaks at a ceremony before a game against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore on Sept. 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

"John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles – to manage, to sell or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered) – without having to answer to anyone," the lawsuit said.

Peter Angelos became the owner of the Orioles in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years. He turns 93 next month.

This iteration of the Orioles has been in Baltimore since 1954 after moving from St. Louis, where they were called the St. Louis Browns.

Infielder Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles tips his cap to the fans after breaking Lou Gherig's record of 2,130 consecutive games played on Sept. 6, 1995, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Infielder Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles tips his cap to the fans after breaking Lou Gherig's record of 2,130 consecutive games played on Sept. 6, 1995, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. (Bryan Yablonsky/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

The team has been in the cellar of baseball over the last few years. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016 and hasn’t won more than 70 games since 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

