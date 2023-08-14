Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Orioles
Published

Orioles' Cedric Mullins makes leaping catch, hits go-ahead home run vs Mariners

The Orioles have the best record in the American League

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

When the Baltimore Orioles needed him the most, Cedric Mullins delivered.

Mullins and the Orioles were trying to close out the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning when Ty France hit a long drive to center field off pitcher Mike Baumann. Mullins tracked the ball perfectly, leaped up and grabbed it just as it was going over the fence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cedric Mullins makes a catch

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins catches a ball hit by the Mariners' Ty France over the fence, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The outfielder and Baumann both exclaimed in jubilation as the second out of the inning was recorded. But the happiness didn’t last too long.

Two pitches later, Mariners batter Dominic Canzone tied the game with a deep fly to right field. Baltimore and Seattle moved to extra innings.

With one on, Mullins delivered again. He hit a two-run home run off Trent Thornton to give the Orioles a 5-3 lead. They would win by that score and improve to 73-54 on the year.

Cedric Mullins home run

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins watches the flight of his two-run homer against the Mariners during the 10th inning, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

"It’s crazy," Mullins said after the game. "There’s always that scenario of what’s better, to rob a home run or hitting one, but to do it basically within an inning is pretty cool."

PHILLIES' ALEC BOHM EXPLODES, SLAMS BAT AFTER CALLED STRIKE THREE

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde called Mullins’ play the "catch of the year."

"I’d say the moment, for sure, ranks in top three. Might be number one, I’d have to go back and look through the archive," Mullins added. "But just a fun game all around for us."

With the win, the Orioles maintained the best record in the American League and a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Cedric Mullins happy

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins celebrates with Gunnar Henderson, left, after they both scored on his two-run homer against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mariners fell to 63-54 and sit 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot in the AL Wild Card race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.