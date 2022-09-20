Expand / Collapse search
Oregon Ducks
Published

Oregon high school football recruit left game at halftime amid 'f--- the Mormons' chants

TC Manumaleuna is a Class of 2024 prospect

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An Oregon high school football recruit who was at the matchup between the Ducks and BYU when fans in the student section broke out in "f--- the Mormons" chants left the game at halftime.

TC Manumaleuna, a Class of 2024 prospect from North Salem who is Polynesian and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told the Statesman Journal on Sunday he was uncomfortable during the incident.

The line of scrimmage between the Oregon Ducks and the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon.

The line of scrimmage between the Oregon Ducks and the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

"Definitely felt uncomfortable because I was with my parents and sisters," Manumaleuna told the newspaper. "You kind of don’t know what to say or how you feel about it at that time. We left at halftime. My dad said, ‘Let’s get out of here.’"

Manumaleuna has been recruited by Florida State, Louisville and Miami, Florida, in addition to Oregon. According to the Statesman Journal, he received an offer from the Ducks while he was still in high school.

But he said the incident doesn’t change his thinking in regard to the school.

"To be honest, I felt like the people saying ‘F the Mormons’ were dumb, but I didn’t associate it with the Oregon Ducks or the school," he said. "I’ve always been an Oregon fan, but it’s the first time I’ve seen something like this."

Puddles, the mascot of the Oregon Ducks, cheers during the Brigham Young game on Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon.

Puddles, the mascot of the Oregon Ducks, cheers during the Brigham Young game on Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

He said Oregon is still on his shortlist of potential schools he’d play for in 2024, adding that some members of the Ducks coaching staff talked to him and his family about the incident.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was among those who blasted Oregon fans for the chant.

Oregon would apologize for the incident.

"The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University," the school said in a tweet.

Ducks fans cheer during the Brigham Young Cougars game at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon.

Ducks fans cheer during the Brigham Young Cougars game at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

"These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.