A University of Oregon football player was charged with felony hit-and-run in a fatal incident that occurred earlier in the week, police said Wednesday.

Daylen Amir Austin, 19, was arrested in the incident, Eugene police said. The crash occurred on Monday, and the victim was a 46-year-old man, police added.

"This is a complex investigation and EPD is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision," police said in a Facebook post.

Austin is a defensive back for the Ducks. He played in three games for Oregon during the 2023 season and recorded three tackles and one pass defended.

A Eugene resident recalled what he heard when the crash occurred.

"It sounds like he was just doing circles for about 10–15 minutes, going really fast. You could kind of hear car exhaust," Seth Lockard told Fox 12 on Wednesday.

"My wife heard a thump and that was real rough. She didn’t put it together. She thought maybe he hit a tree or something, then I heard a bunch of sirens. Then I went outside and saw the scene," he added. "All of these police cars and police tape and stuff. It was just really sad, and I was very angry."

A university official told The Oregonian they were aware of the incident.

Austin was arraigned in Lane County Court. He did not enter a plea and his next court appearance is set for May 22.