Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Olympic legend Nadia Comaneci slams judges over controversial score change in floor exercise

Romania’s Ana Barbosu was left in tears

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jubilation turned to anguish in a split second for Romania’s Ana Barbosu on Monday at the Paris Olympics.

Barbosu thought she had won a bronze medal in the women’s floor exercise after Jordan Chiles initially received a score of 13.666. It would have been enough to give Barbosu the first Olympic medal of her career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ana Barbosu flips

Ana Barbosu of Romania performs during the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu via Getty Images)

She began to celebrate when officials announced that Chiles’ score changed following an inquiry. Chiles received a news core of 13.766, solidifying her spot on the podium.

Barbosu was shocked after picking up her country’s flag to celebrate. She left the floor in tears.

Gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci slammed the score change.

Nadia Comaneci in 2019

Nadia Comaneci attends the 2019 Laureus Fashion Show Gala during New York Fashion Week, bringing together sport and fashion to shine a light on Sport for Good at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan on September 10, 2019 in New York City. ( Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

"I can’t believe we play with athletes mental health and emotions like this… let’s protect them," the nine-time Olympics medalist wrote on X.

AMERICAN KRISTEN FAULKNER AUTHORS STUNNING GOLD MEDAL VICTORY IN WOMEN'S ROAD RACE AT PARIS OLYMPICS

Comaneci won five gold medals during her Olympics career. She was awarded the first perfect 10 in gymnastics history at the 1976 Summer Games.

Team USA coach Cecile Landi defended the decision to inquire about the score.

"At this point, we had nothing to lose, so I was like,e ‘We’re just going to try,’" Landi said. "I honestly didn’t think it was going to happen, but when I heard her scream, I turned around and was like, ‘What?’"

Ana Barbosu in the floor exercise

Ana Barbosu of Team Romania competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Barbosu, 18, was in her first Olympics since starting her senior career. She was a decorated junior champion as she won six gold medals in the 2020 Junior European Championships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She finished first in the 2022 and 2023 Romgym Trophy in the all-around and first in the 2023 Romanian Championships in the all-around and uneven bars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.