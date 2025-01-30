Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding calls loss in airline collision ‘absolutely devastating’

Two-time U.S. Olympian Tonya Harding joined many others in the figure skating community to speak out after it was revealed that several members of U.S. Figure Skating were among the victims feared dead following an American Airlines collision with an Army helicopter late Wednesday night.

Harding, who had joined X just a day earlier, posted a message in response to the "devastating" news that 67 people on board American Airlines Flight 5342 and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter were killed during a collision near Reagan Washington National Airport, near D.C., at around 9 p.m. local time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The events that took place last night in Washington, DC are absolutely devastating," Harding’s post read.

"I'm being told that several professional figure skaters were aboard the flight as well. Sending my love and prayers to all the victims and their families."

First responders recovered at least 28 bodies from the icy waters of the Potomac River on Thursday. Officials said there were 64 people on board the commercial flight, including four crew members. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

FIGURE SKATING COMMUNITY MOURNS VICTIMS OF DEADLY PLANE CRASH COLLISION: ‘AT A LOSS FOR WORDS’

"We don’t believe there are any survivors," John Donnelly, the fire chief in the nation’s capital said. "We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation."

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement confirming that "several members of our skating community" were aboard the flight. The organization said they were returning home from a development camp being held after the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, which concluded on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harding’s post comes a day after she joined the popular social media platform, a move that was met by some controversy. Harding’s career was notably marred by her connection to the 1994 attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, which was plotted by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.