Olympian Levi Jung-Ruivivar to step back from competition for eating disorder treatment

American-born gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar, who represented the Philippines at last year's Paris Olympics, announced plans to step back from competition to address her health.

She said she would begin treatment for an eating disorder.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to come on here today to share some deeply personal information. I have decided to redshirt this season and take a brief leave of absence from Stanford (just the winter quarter) to heal from an eating disorder I have been struggling with. I will return to school and training before the spring quarter starts," Jung-Ruivivar wrote in a statement via a collaborative Instagram post with the Stanford gymnastics account.

Jung-Ruivivar, 18, is a student at Stanford University. She added that her struggle with the disorder has hurt her athletic career and her time as a student.

"My time at Stanford has been everything I dreamed of and more. I have been loving gymnastics and school and both have been going well, however I felt the disorder was infringing on my ability to fully enjoy these aspects of my life; it was pulling an abundant amount of my mental and physical energy away from the things I hold dear," the star gymnast wrote.

Jung-Ruivivar admitted she experienced "lots of trepidation" as she weighed whether to speak out about her private battle. But she determined it was "important" for her to share what she was grappling with.

"As an elite athlete, I felt it was vital to stop the damage it was doing to my body and mind by seeking help," she added.

Jung-Ruivivar also expressed appreciation for the support she's received from loved ones and coaches, adding she looks "forward to getting to relish all of this and more as I overcome my eating disorder."

Fellow gymnast Hezly Rivera showed support for Jung-Ruivivar, writing "i love you Levi," below the social media post. Gymnast Skye Blakely added a pair of heart emoji in the comment section.

In a separate social media post directed at Jung-Ruivivar, Stanford University wrote, "supporting you every step of the way."

