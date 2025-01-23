Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympian Levi Jung-Ruivivar to step back from competition for eating disorder treatment

The Stanford student said she will 'redshirt this season' but vowed to 'return to school'

By Chantz Martin
Published
close
American-born gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar, who represented the Philippines at last year's Paris Olympics, announced plans to step back from competition to address her health.

She said she would begin treatment for an eating disorder.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to come on here today to share some deeply personal information. I have decided to redshirt this season and take a brief leave of absence from Stanford (just the winter quarter) to heal from an eating disorder I have been struggling with. I will return to school and training before the spring quarter starts," Jung-Ruivivar wrote in a statement via a collaborative Instagram post with the Stanford gymnastics account.

Levi Jung-Ruivivar during competition

Levi Jung-Ruivivar during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center Aug. 25, 2023. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Jung-Ruivivar, 18, is a student at Stanford University. She added that her struggle with the disorder has hurt her athletic career and her time as a student.

"My time at Stanford has been everything I dreamed of and more. I have been loving gymnastics and school and both have been going well, however I felt the disorder was infringing on my ability to fully enjoy these aspects of my life; it was pulling an abundant amount of my mental and physical energy away from the things I hold dear," the star gymnast wrote.

Jung-Ruivivar admitted she experienced "lots of trepidation" as she weighed whether to speak out about her private battle. But she determined it was "important" for her to share what she was grappling with.

Levi Jung-Ruivivar on uneven bars

Levi Jung-Ruivivar competes in the uneven bars during the women's senior division of the U.S. Classic at Maverik Center July 30, 2022, in West Valley City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

"As an elite athlete, I felt it was vital to stop the damage it was doing to my body and mind by seeking help," she added.

Jung-Ruivivar also expressed appreciation for the support she's received from loved ones and coaches, adding she looks "forward to getting to relish all of this and more as I overcome my eating disorder."

Levi Jung-Ruivivar performs

Levi Jung-Ruivivar at the Mixed Cup March 20, 2022. (Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Fellow gymnast Hezly Rivera showed support for Jung-Ruivivar, writing "i love you Levi," below the social media post. Gymnast Skye Blakely added a pair of heart emoji in the comment section.

In a separate social media post directed at Jung-Ruivivar, Stanford University wrote, "supporting you every step of the way."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.