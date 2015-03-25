Olsen inks new Denmark deal

Copenhagen, Denmark (SportsNetwork.com) - Morten Olsen has put pen to paper on a two-year contract to stay on as Denmark boss, it was announced Thursday.

The 64-year-old assumed control of the Danish side in 2000 and has enjoyed a great deal of success during his tenure, leading the Scandinavians to World Cup appearances in 2002 and 2010 as well as appearances in the European Championships in 2004 and 2012.

"I'm really proud of the confidence my employers have shown in me and it a real boost to say yes to a new term," he told the Danish Football Association's website. I am one of many who are still annoyed that we could only finish second in the group this time after two first-place finishes in our previous qualifiers, and will therefore not be at next summer's World Cup finals.

"But we will put the disappointment behind us and use our experiences in a constructive way to look forward to what lies ahead. It is my aim to get the national team back on track with their results, which the players have the potential to do, and which will make the team the national focus which comes with such results."

Olsen's new deal will keep at the helm of the national team through Euro 2016.