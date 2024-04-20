Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne's LSU gymnastics team wins NCAA title: 'Best day ever'

It's the first title in program history

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Olivia Dunne is a national champion.

LSU's gymnastics team, which the TikTok star is a part of, won its first NCAA title in program history Saturday.

Konnor McClain scored a 9.9625 on the beam and was one of five LSU gymnasts with a score of at least 9.95 in the final rotation to lead the Tigers to the title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Liv Dunne kissing trophy

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne kisses the championship trophy after LSU won the 2024 national championship at Dickies Arena.  (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

Dunne didn't compete Saturday but played a vital role during LSU's impressive season. She was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week earlier this season.

After the victory, Dunne took to her Instagram story to celebrate.

"Natty champs baby!" she wrote in one post. "Best day ever," another said.

LSU, which finished fourth last year, trailed Utah by 0.037 points and led third-place California by 0.113 after three rotations, but senior Sierra Ballard kicked off the fourth and final rotation with a career-high 9.950 in her only routine of the day. Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan matched the score to help the Tigers to a program record on the beam with a 49.7625 and seal LSU’s national championship.

Liv Dunne posing with trophy

LSU's Olivia Dunne poses for a photo holding the trophy after the team's win in the NCAA women's gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, April 20, 2024.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

EX-PATRIOTS STAR 'NOT SURPRISED' BILL BELICHICK'S TIME WITH TEAM ENDED: 'WE WEREN’T GETTING ANY PRODUCTION'

LSU earned the trophy with a total score of 198.2250. Cal finished second with 197.8500, which was 0.0500 ahead of third-place Utah.

Bryant, who won the individual all-around title Thursday with a score of 39.7125, and Cal's eMjae Frazier matched that total Saturday to tie for best individual score in the team finals.

Liv Dunne with trophy

LSU gymnasts receive their national championship trophy after the 2024 NCAA Division I women's gymnastics championships at Dickies Arena April 20, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dunne's boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes, won the College World Series with LSU last summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.