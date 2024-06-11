Saturday's Yankees-Dodgers game on FOX reels in huge audience

The stars were out in the Bronx this weekend, and it was the hottest ticket in town and on television.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went east for a three-game set against the New York Yankees in a series that featured rosters with a combined six MVP Awards.

Over 48,000 people attended each game, and they got an awesome series.

The Dodgers took the first two games, including an 11-inning thriller Friday, before the Yankees came from behind Sunday night to prevent a sweep.

Despite Saturday night being the lone dud (an 11-3 Dodgers victory), it was apparently a must-watch game.

FOX Sports announced Tuesday that Saturday's "Baseball Night in America" was the most-watched regular-season MLB telecast on any network since Sept. 22, 2022, with an average of 2.9 million viewers. That game was a 5-4 Yankees victory over the Boston Red Sox when Aaron Judge was trying to tie Roger Maris' AL record of 61 homers.

It was also the network's most-watched regular-season Saturday game since June 30, 2018, which was an 11-0 Boston win over the Bombers.

It wasn't a pretty night for the Yanks, as Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice, including a grand slam in the eighth inning that put the game away.

Saturday's game also featured a Dodger fan takeover, when 5,000 members of "Pantone 294," the fan club that's named after the color of the Dodgers logo, invaded Yankee Stadium.

A Yankees-Dodgers World Series matchup has the lowest betting odds at +500 (bet $100, win $500). It would be the first since 1981, but it would be their 12th meeting in the Fall Classic, which would extend their record.

