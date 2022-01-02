Ole Miss' Matt Corral, top NFL QB prospect, suffers leg injury in Sugar Bowl loss

Matt Corral, the Ole Miss quarterback who was set to turn pro, was carted to the locker room on Saturday night during the team’s Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor.

Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor’s Cole Maxwell during the first quarter. He was helped off the field by trainers and took the cart from the sideline to get X-rays.

Corral is projected to be a first-round pick after he threw for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Rebels. He added 597 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He had one interception in the game before he was injured.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talked about his emotions seeing Corral get injured.

"That's obviously a difficult situation, especially when a kid's playing in the game, you know, so my mind raced with a lot of thoughts right there, you know, and that's just my love for him, just like I would if it was my own son in that situation," Kiffin said, via ESPN.

"So you know, maybe I didn't do a great enough job with the team, because you know, I was really hurting for him in that situation because I know how much he's put into it, how much it means to him. And for that to be taken away like that, you know, it really sucks."

Corral helped lead the team to the school’s first-ever 10-win season.

"He's gonna make a great NFL player and do great for a franchise," Kiffin added.

Ole Miss lost the game 21-7.

Luke Altmeyer replaced Corral but couldn’t get the offense into gear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.