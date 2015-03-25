Oklahoma State expecting to use Chelf and Walsh at QB in opener vs. Mississippi State

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy still hasn't chosen a starting quarterback for the 13th-ranked Cowboys' season opener on Aug. 31 against Mississippi State.

Instead, he has announced that both senior Clint Chelf and sophomore J.W. Walsh will each see action at the neutral-site game in Houston.

Gundy has repeatedly declined to specify which one will be the primary signal-caller, now notes that both Chelf and Walsh each deserve shots to seize the job. Both played significant roles last season, helping the 8-5 Cowboys produce the nation's third-ranked offense, including the sixth-best passing attack.

Chelf started the final five games and was chosen Most Valuable Player of the Heart of Dallas Bowl, while Walsh was voted the Big 12's Freshman of the Year by the conference's coaches.