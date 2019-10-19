Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma 'Sooner Schooner' horse-drawn wagon flips during game

By Melissa Leon | Fox News
The Oklahoma University "Sooner Schooner" horse-drawn wagon took a scary spill on Saturday.

The Schooner came out to take a lap after OU scored a touchdown against West Virginia when it took a tight turn and tumbled over.

The Oklahoma Sooner Schooner flipped over during a touchdown celebration on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Video of the crash from various angles was posted to social media.

According to Yahoo! Sports, everyone involved in the accident was OK.

A crew helped pull up the Oklahoma Sooner Schooner, which flipped over during a touchdown celebration on Saturday. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

USA Today reported that both the wagon's occupants got up and walked around following the incident.

Melissa Leon is a reporter for FoxNews.com. She can be found on Twitter @theMelissaLeon.