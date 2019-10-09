Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts gets target on his back after downplaying Texas rivalry

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Texas Longhorns defensive back B.J. Foster issued a dire warning to Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts ahead of the schools’ Red River Showdown on Saturday.

Hurts sparked the trash talk Tuesday when he brushed off the pressure surrounding the game. The former Alabama quarterback suggested that the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry was subpar compared to the Iron Bowls that have been played between the Crimson Tide and Auburn.

“I played in the Iron Bowl,” Hurts said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I played in big games before. I'll be all right.”

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

While the remark may have been as passive as you can get, Foster threw some fire on the flames when he was asked about Hurts’ ability to run with the football.

“He's not dumb,” Foster said, according to 247 Sports. “He's gonna have to slide, or it's not gonna be good for him.”

Saturday’s matchup between the two schools has more implications than just who gets the upper hand in the rivalry this season. Another Texas loss could put the Longhorns out of contention for the College Football Playoff.

Texas defensive back B.J. Foster (25) shoves West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons (1) during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Oklahoma lost to Texas last season before getting the last laugh in the Big 12 Conference championship.

The two teams have met a total of 114 times. Texas has 62 wins in the showdown.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_