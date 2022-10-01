Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners
Published

Oklahoma DB carted off field on stretcher after scary tackle

The sophomore suffered head and neck injuries

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

There was a scary moment in the Oklahoma-TCU game Saturday, and Sooners DB Damond Harmon was carted off the field on a stretcher after attempting to make a tackle.

The sophomore appeared to suffer head and neck injuries on the hit.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Damond Harmon jogs onto the field prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. 

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Damond Harmon jogs onto the field prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.  (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harmon was taken to a hospital after the injury.

Players from both teams streamed onto the field in support for the Richmond, Virginia, native.

The Sooners did receive good news, though. He was able to move his arms and legs.

Defensive back Damond Harmon (17) of the Oklahoma Sooners is carted off of the field after sustaining an injury during the second half of Oklahoma's road game against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Defensive back Damond Harmon (17) of the Oklahoma Sooners is carted off of the field after sustaining an injury during the second half of Oklahoma's road game against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Emil Lippe/Getty Images)

TCU upset the Sooners, 55-24.