Ohio State star Cotie McMahon flashes double middle fingers to fans during intense game

Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball player Cotie McMahon was caught giving two middle fingers to Maryland Terrapins fans on Sunday night.

McMahon was sitting on the bench when she looked directly across the court and flashed the birds. She then turned back toward watching the action on the floor.

It was unclear what prompted the middle fingers. McMahon fouled out late in the game. For the Win noted that Maryland students trolled the forward with a song they sing when a player from the opposing team fouls out.

The Terrapins came away with a hard-fought 93-90 win in overtime.

McMahon had 18 points and five rebounds in 30 minutes.

The Ohio native has emerged as one of the top basketball players at Ohio State since she entered the program. She was the 2023 Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2024.

Nationally, McMahon was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention selection and a Cherly Miller Award top five finalist after the 2024 season.

This year, McMahon is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Ohio State is 24-5 overall and 13-5 against Big Ten opponents this year. The Buckeyes are the only team in the conference undefeated at home with a 15-0 record.

The Buckeyes’ quest to the NCAA Tournament begins on Friday with a Big Ten Conference tournament appearance. Their opponent has yet to be determined.