Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry reveals osteosarcoma diagnosis, a form of bone cancer

Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry announced Monday that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

Henry is a freshman at the school, having arrived at the program in June.

He revealed the diagnosis on Twitter, writing: "This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!"

Henry, from St. Clairsville, Ohio, is listed as 6'6" and 309 pounds on Ohio State's football website.

According to the American Cancer Society, osteosarcoma is the most common type of cancer that starts in the bones. It usually occurs in children, teens and young adults.

Henry received many statements of encouragement, including two from Buckeyes teammates Paris Johnson Jr. and Dallan Hayden.

Johnson Jr. wrote on Twitter: "We love you brother, we are with you in this fight!" Hayden, who included a heart emoji, wrote: "You got this brother… we all here for ya!"

Henry, who initially committed to Iowa State, did not play for Ohio State this past season, despite being a three-star recruit from the Ohio area.

Ohio State is set to take on No. 1 ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.